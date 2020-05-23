While it is always important to give credit where credit is due, I feel that if the “truth must be discovered” as Mr. Cowling wrote regarding the importance of Soviet forces in Europe during World War II, we must discover all of the truth. The United States began sending the Soviet Union money and war materiel in 1941 shortly after Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union through the “Lend Lease” act. Billions of dollars’ worth of American money and goods went to countries all over the world to fight aggression from both the threat of Nazi and Japanese imperialism.
While the Soviets did drive the Germans west, the “conquered people” in those eastern European nations were forced to adapt from German fascism to Soviet communism and live behind what Winston Churchill would later label the “iron curtain” in 1946. While it is true the Soviets liberated Auschwitz, Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin, a known anti-Semite, engaged in wide-spread genocide and ordered the deaths of millions of his own people during his premiership, including the infamous “Great Terror.”
Yes, the Soviets did force the Nazis back into Germany, trading one form of oppression for another and create our Cold War. It is important for history not to be changed, but on this Memorial weekend, I would prefer the history to be told in whole, not just in part. The United States, Great Britain and other allies paid dearly in the Second World War, and I would hate to diminish their roles either.
Danny Dunn
Temple