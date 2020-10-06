Last week on my daily trip to the downtown Temple Post Office I received a notice in my box to pick up a package. It was a busy day. From the second I walked in until the second I walked out I realized what a great gift I had been given. Those customers standing in line with me were very diverse. Old folks, young folks, all socioeconomic levels and different races including an elderly Hispanic lady with a walker.
The postal clerks were apologizing for the delay and everyone was graciously accepting. People in line were insisting the lady with the walker move up to the front of the line. Everyone seemed so happy, devoid of anger, respectful of each other, civil and genuinely caring of others’ needs.
The time in there was all too short
Thank you to all in there that day. You do not know me and I did not know any of you but you showed the world does indeed have the capacity to be civil, kind, unselfish, respectful and caring of one another.
Please Lord let me be a part of many, many more moments like that experience. Know there is hope!
Patrick Mullins
Temple