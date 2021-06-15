I read a newborn infant’s obituary. My wife and I will pray for the parents that the Lord will comfort them during their trial. What was remarkable is the obituary spelled out all the possibilities the baby may have had. They are true for every baby, born or unborn, and I wish every physician who ever has taken the Hippocratic oath could read this obituary.
Millions of babies we have murdered over the years had the potential to do all that was listed if they were given the chance and not aborted. They could have been adopted. Eighty-four years ago my mother gave her life to have me, her 13th child. They advised to abort me as she had many medical problems, which helped cause her death. Her belief in God’s inspired Bible caused her to disregard advice and give birth. I was placed in an orphanage until my sister and her husband adopted me in 1940.
I found this out by researching it and devoted myself to insuring my mother didn’t die in vain. I spent 31 years in the Air Force and 24 more years in Air Force Junior ROTC. I was mayor pro tem of a small city in the Metroplex. I spent seven years as a police officer, two years as a Silver Haired Legislator and four years as a state ombudsman. I believe in the same Bible my mother did living as a servant which Jesus taught us to do.
Please allow every unborn baby realize their potential by allowing them to be born. Physicians, please do no further harm by murdering the unborn, unless it is to save the mother’s life and she wished it.
George H. Barrett
Belton