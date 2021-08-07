Thanks for your Water War article, and thanks to the city of Temple for their progressive outlook on water. I live at the very end of Hartrick Bluff Road and 1½ miles from the city of Little River-Academy. This is not in any city limits and the city of Temple supplies my water.
The article makes it clear that we need state water rights to protect our rural people. How about a state law that requires cities to supply water to any area within 20 miles of any city water wells when those wells cause a drop of more than 10 feet of the ground water supply from ground water aquifer. It is clear that big cities are stealing the water from the rural areas surrounding those wells.
Charles F Ashby
Rural Bell County