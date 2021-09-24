Regarding the editorial cartoon of Sept. 20, showing donkeys with “D” on their backs covering the U.S. Constitution with an anti-COVID mask: Sometimes cartoons make intelligent points with their drawings and few words. This one misses the mark with its over-drawn accusation.
It’s almost like watching the news as portrayed by Fox and MSNBC. Maybe if you shuffle their two decks of “facts” together, you’ll come up with something close to the truth.
Personally, I’m tired of the black-and-white “My way or the highway” approach to governance of both parties. After 55 years of voting, I’m considering calling it quits. The extreme lefties of the Democrats and their cradle-to-grave socialist philosophy want to “level the playing field” to such an extent that no one will rise above just being level. The right-wing Republicans seem bent on their own brand of subjugation with leaders of questionable backgrounds and motives.
Democrats have no brains; Republicans have no heart; and vice versa. You’d think that by cooperating, they’d make a great team. But both exhibit avarice for themselves to be forever re-elected and line the pockets of their families and cronies.
So, a toast to the supporters of Biden-Schumer-Sanders-Pelosi, enjoy your cup of Kool-Aid; to the camp followers of a master of flim-flam named Trump and his Texas yes-men Cruz, Cornyn, Carter, et al., have your cup of bleach. May God deliver us from all of them.
Bob Cockrum
Temple