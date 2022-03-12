I was looking at the case in the Telegram on Feb. 25: Temple man gets 10-year sentence. I was wondering was the mechanics, in particular electronic devices, in play.
I was touched that all the information shows him being such a bad man. What it does not state was what the victim was doing that triggered the response. I also thought the sentence was a bit long and thought somewhat amused how dramatic that the issue ended up in court.
There is an entire subculture of people who use electronic devices for subversive reasons that do not meet understanding to the average citizen. I am a victim of aggressive identity theft and my experiences have left me in a weird place.
I noted that there was not information on his PTSD issue that would lead one to believe that he has recurring issues that have not been resolved. Glad to hear death was not a result!
Debrah Ford
Temple