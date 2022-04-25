I never suspected the Temple neighborhood in which I own a home would be so rudely changed!
Sunburst Realty leased the house two doors down to a government agency (TX DFPS/CPS), which set up an “operation” shortly after Thanksgiving that has disrupted normalcy in this neighborhood since. What residents thought was a new family moving in turned out to be an invasion (my term).
I’ve nothing against assisting youth in crisis and/or transition.
What I do abhor is the fact that we now have a “facility” (my term) staffed by “shift workers” coming and going all hours of the day/night. With that comes greater traffic and parking issues, excess noise (even late into the night), excess trash and forgotten toys (mostly basketballs/footballs) left in driveways or yards, to name a few nuisances. A number of these employees clearly have no consideration/concern for residents/homeowners who live here. They do their shift and go home. Why care.
And wow … the huge volume of visits by police, fire and ambulance to this location! “Protective?” Really?
(Of course, TX CPS doesn’t have a stellar reputation.)
According to Temple’s UDC codes, this use of a residential property is deemed legal and does not require prior authorization or advance notice. It does not, however, make it right … or even welcomed. It’s unfortunate we resident’s weren’t allowed an opinion or notification in advance.
Did DFPS/CPS seek out this property or did Sunburst offer it up? I can surmise. Suppositions that raise my ire even further.
Steven Bentsen
Temple