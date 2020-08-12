In response to the editorial, “Spending gone wild,” I appreciate the fact that the editors recognize that the United States has a spending problem. Yes, it has been happening the last 3½ years.
However, the paper would better serve the public if it presented both sides of the issue. Where is the president’s plan? Oh wait, he is still busy tweeting about hydroxychloroquine as the cure for COVID-19 or as he says “the China virus.” Is this how a leader acts when over 150,000 Americans have died?
Cindy Jones
Temple