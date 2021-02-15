On behalf of The Contemporaries, I want to thank your staff for the excellent promotion of our recent event benefitting the Cultural Activities Center.
Like all non-profit organizations and charitable groups, we faced uncertainty this year in addressing the challenge of raising funds for our cause while at the same time dealing with COVID limitations.
Our Jan. 23 telethon was our way of meeting that challenge. Even though our methods changed, the response of the amazing, community-minded and altruistic residents of Bell County remained the same.
Due to their generosity, support and participation, we were able to reach our stated goal of $100,000; 100 percent of that sum will now be given to the CAC.
We are blessed to live in such a wonderful community and we are grateful to all those individuals and businesses who contributed to this success.
Sharon Bell
Temple