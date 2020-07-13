Wearing a mask is not taking away anyone’s rights.
People think their rights give them the right to impose their COVID-19 germs on everyone else? It does not work that way. That is like saying if someone does not wear a mask they have the right to kill others for their “rights.”
In just a short amount of time with people not wearing mask COVID-19 is on a sharp rise. I wonder how many people not wearing a mask have caused someone’s death and never knew it. Maybe it was someone reading this right now.
Frances Knight
Belton