I have read the letters by Peter Jessup to the Temple Daily Telegram with increasing unease.
He seems to put forth his opinions as the absolute truth because he says he has done “great scientific and intellectual research” and considers himself an “expert” on everything. Unfortunately I see a lot of folks believing him and becoming acolytes.
That is why I write to thank Randy Broussard for his letter correcting the “truths” put out there by Mr. Jessup about the riots, the rioters, the deaths and damage caused, as well as the truth about the February ice storm.
We all saw the riots on TV and the real-time testimony from millions of witnesses and iPhone videos; we all witnessed Mr. Floyd’s death and heard the testimony from a true expert on his cause of death, and we all saw the beatings, and atrocious behavior of so-called “patriots” (i.e. Trump’s minions). So people can research all they want, but they can’t change what was recorded and seen by thousands of witnesses live at the scene and recorded by a million iPhones. Thank you Mr. Broussard for speaking up. We all see things differently but some of us see only what want to see.
Karen P. Kinnison
Salado