This is pretty clear, we are all required to do certain things we may not agree with, but they are important. Think about this:
Shops: No Shoes, No Shirt, No Service.
People: OK! No problem.
Traffic Laws: Wear a seatbelt in your car or get a ticket.
People: OK, no problem.
OSHA: While working in certain places, you must wear safety goggles and safety gear.
People: OK, no problem.
Airlines: You must be seated and wear a seatbelt, with your tray table up when taking off.
People: OK! No problem.
TSA: Before getting on this plane, you need to remove your shoes, your belt, anything from your pockets and go through this x-ray machine.
People: OK! No problem.
Grocery Stores: Please wear a mask while you are shopping to help reduce the risk of infecting others with a potential deadly virus.
People: How dare you take away my personal liberties and rights!!
Let this sink in a while. We live by rules every day. They are for our own good.
Virginia Wallace
Temple