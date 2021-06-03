On Jan 4, the Trump administration prematurely removed federal protections from wolves nationwide. Wherever management of wolves has been returned to states, they’ve shown gross incompetence in fulfilling obligations to ensure the continued survival of this species. In Wisconsin, for example, state officials rushed to initiate an ill-conceived wolf hunt that in three days killed 216 wolves, nearly 20 percent of the state’s wolf population.
Idaho passed a new law that would allow up to 90 percent of the state’s wolves to be killed by virtually any means. Wolves can be legally killed from, or run over with, motorized vehicles, shot from aircraft, hunted at night, and baited and trapped year round. Even pups can be killed in their den.
Not to be outdone by Idaho, Montana’s wolf-poaching Governor Gianforte recently signed into law several extreme bills that threaten to undermine 30 years of wolf recovery.
No scientific basis exists for this renewed war on wolves — it’s entirely political. Gray wolves are again facing desperate times for their survival and require federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.
President Joe Biden recently voiced his support for wolves on “Brave Wilderness,” a popular children’s YouTube program that works to connect its young audience to the great outdoors. “I’m in!” he said, about protecting wolves. He’s looking for guidance on how to do that. You can help. Call 202-456-1111 or email (whitehouse.gov) the White House and simply say, “I’m in too, Mr. President, for protecting wolves!” Offer suggestions, too, if you have them.
Thank you for being a voice for those who so desperately need you to speak for them!
Waldo Montgomery
Belton