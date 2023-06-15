I am outraged by the impeachment vote against Ken Paxton. Both state Rep. Brad Buckley and state Rep. Hugh Shine voted for that abomination.
While there may have been issues with his tenure, nevertheless he was elected by a significant majority and his continuation in office should be decided by the electorate, not liberal Democrats and RINOs who oppose his policies.
He has been the most effective conservative attorney general we have ever had and I feel that is a major reason why there are so many bogus charges against him. Should he be removed from office, I doubt he would be replaced with an attorney general as effective as he is. Rather I fear his replacement would be a ventriloquist dummy for the liberal Democrats and RINOs in the Legislature.
I am beginning to have doubts about the conservative values of our local representatives. Maybe we need primary challengers who do have conservative values. The conservative agenda of the state Republican caucus has essentially been ignored by the current House and the speaker, Dud Phelan.
Donald N. Baker
Killeen