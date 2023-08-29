The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, recently blamed Russia for a world food shortage, because Russia attacked the city, Odesa, from which Ukraine exports wheat. Ukraine has been the third or fourth largest world exporter of wheat.
Dmitry Peskov recently announced “the Black Sea Agreements are no longer in effect,” and Russia would attempt to block the export of Ukrainian agriculture products and fertilizers.
Other phenomena must be considered concerning world food shortages. Most importantly five or six of the world’s largest grain traders and food processors, such as Archer Daniels Midland, Cargil, Continental Grain, Louis Dreyfus and Bunge, control about 60% of the world’s food supply and do so at people’s expense through pricing and speculation. Secondly, Russian foreign minister Maria Zakharova places partial blame on U.S. sanctions against Russian agriculture.
Russia has offered an interesting response. Last month at the St. Petersburg Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, Russia pledged to deliver at no cost (FREE) 50,000 metric tons of wheat to six African nations in need.
50,000 metric tons is the same as 55,000 tons of U.S./U.K. tons. That calculates into 1,833,333 bushels of wheat.
When has the U.S. ever done a thing like that?
Noel S. Cowling
Temple