No matter how sophisticated we may become, humans remain entranced by superstition. There are common features to any superstition, including fear of the unknown and blind acceptance to a belief which is usually irrational in nature.
Our species is currently on amazing quests to voyage to Mars, to conjure computers scores of times more powerful than our current ones, and unlocking the great secrets of the universe at the particle collider at CERN and other quests. Yet, we stubbornly won’t let go of ideas that seek more to soothe our fears and bewilderment than provide real benefit to our species and to us as individuals.
What is the biggest superstition going on today? The belief in the power and usefulness of wearing a piece of cloth over our faces. Multiple studies have proven that this practice is of little to no value in preventing the spread of a nasty virus unleashed upon humanity nearly two years ago.
Yet an entire cult of believers stubbornly clings to the superstition that these unassuming strips of material perform great wonders as if they were Holy relics that were passed down to us from the great sages of old.
There are those who want to believe, and those who cannot submit to these facial badges of cloth faith. The answer is simple. How about we go back to a basic axiom from our shared history: Live And Let Live.
If you want to believe in the Glory of the Mask, so be it. And if you’ve freed yourself from the superstition and slavery of the magic cloth, then let your face shine freely. And both sides just leave each other be in peace.
Don Cillo
Temple