I want to thank the staff at the Bell County Animal Control office.
I recently visited and was able to adopt my new family member. I know that during this time of COVID restrictions their job must be more difficult, but the team made the process as seamless and positive as possible.
I was able to visit, wait my turn, and meet the animals available for adoption. My new puppy is a perfect fit. A big thank you to the staff for making this a positive experience.
You folks are doing a great job for our county and for the animals.
To my fellow citizens, if you are looking for a new pet, please adopt and save a life.
Susan Burchfield
Temple