Recently Jeff Norwood, president of Belton Independent School District board of trustees, posted his assessment of public schools.
He described the “hurdles” that public schools have to deal with on an hourly basis. He states that public and private schools are not playing by the same rules.
As an old special ed teacher for Belton, I have some exposure to the rigors of what Jeff is referring to ... I agree 100% with every point he made. His last sentence (paraphrasing) was that vouchers will invite government intervention into the private schools and private schools will become as bad as public schools.
If that is true, and it may well be, step two is to pressure as a number one priority to all levels of politicians to keep government out of private schools. Regardless of funding (vouchers), no government intervention into the private schools.
Let all parents decide where to send their kids, not just the rich people.
Donald Bousquet
Belton