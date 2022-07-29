I found myself in awe of the full-page advertisement paid for by Michael W. Ellis, titled “America’s LGBT Pride Versus the Bible,” in a recent paper. While I was not impressed with the content, I was comforted in the fact that should one ever have the need to condemn any group of people in our community, self-publishing is always an option. Thankfully, the Telegram is always helpful to those interested in furthering the writer’s craft, by pricing per column inch, regardless of how distasteful the print might be to other readers.
I am a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ. While I am certainly not the Biblical scholar that Mr. Ellis has shown us to be, I remember my Sunday School Bible lessons, and the main takeaway was that Jesus was loving, accepting and preferred to be surrounded by those who were ostracized, rather than by those that sought to use scripture to condemn. I am reminded how Jesus dealt with the heresy and woes of the Pharisees, in Matthew 22:39, as he said, “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
I support our local LGBTQ friends, and must tell them that we do live in a loving and accepting community. I am quite sure a full-page newspaper ad could be filled with scripture to damn me, or others, at any given time, but I would hope that money would instead be spent on the meek, poor and downtrodden.
Danny Dunn
Temple