I have some associates who claim the election was stolen from President Trump.
I asked them the following question and have received varying answers but not specific to the question I asked. The question asked was, if the election was stolen then why did the judges, many of whom are Republicans, who are committed to the rule of law, who were appointed by Trump including those in the Supreme Court, deny proof of election fraud? Are we to believe that all the Republican judges joined in a conspiracy with the Democratic judges and they all refused to seek justice?
Since the November election, they have all ruled in court against Trump or one of his allies seeking to challenge or overturn the presidential vote. Thirty-eight judges appointed by Republicans dealt blows to such suits, with some writing searing opinions. More than 50 of their cases had failed or been tossed out of court. Judges consistently found there was no substantive evidence to support claims of fraud and irregularities.
The judges came to a consensus that charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.
So, if some believe the election was stolen then they must also conclude that the judicial system has sought to conspire against the American people. Are we to believe that not one judge will allow the opportunity to fully present evidence in court? And that not one Republican judge who denied hearing the case will stand for truth and justice?
Jerome Jackson
Temple