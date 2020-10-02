After watching President Donald Trump’s town hall meeting and the recent decision by the Bell County Commissioners Court to keep the Confederate statue in place, I am convinced there is denial and indifference about the experiences of black people and systemic racism.
The founding documents offer the words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” I realize these are aspirational goals given the historical context of that time. The Pledge of Allegiance concludes with the idea of liberty and justice for all. One day these words will be the reality for all people.
It is important to understand the black experience in America. Every privilege and liberty that was afforded to white people, black people had to demand it.
These same demands for equality are being voiced today and some of the responses by local and national leaders are indifferent to these fundamental truths of respect and to the principles of liberty and justice.
If the community culture is going to be inclusive and welcoming, there must be an acknowledgement of the systems that has created these inequities and concerns for black folk and other underrepresented groups in Bell County.
If current elected leaders cannot do this, they need to be replaced with people who understand and demonstrate these virtues. May God help us to live in peace and harmony with everyone.
The Rev. Philemon Brown
Harker Heights