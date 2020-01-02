The Bell County Commissioners Court is planning to reduce the number of polling places to about 32 from about 40.
That is an old ploy to make it difficult for poorer voters to vote, many of them Hispanic and black. It is voter suppression as voter ID is. Namely, the working class will now be further discouraged early in the morning or later in the evening with longer lines in the rain and cold with the fewer polling places.
Yet as a person at that meeting stated, the increase in population obviously necessitates more, not fewer, polling places. Unsurprisingly, it is the Commissioners Court that also keeps the Confederate soldier statue outside their meetings.
Jose Martinez
Temple