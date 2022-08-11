Recently I was driving south on 25th Street when I saw a fenced area attached to a green building which at one time was a beer joint.
I was excited when I saw many interesting items in the fenced area that were for sale. I immediately saw a beautifully crafted wrought iron table and chairs set. I asked the gentleman how much, and I bought it. A couple of weeks later I made a special trip to the store as I had time to shop. The outside area was vacant, but the door to the building was open. My friend and I went in.
There was barely enough space to make way through the items stuffed and stacked. I asked the gentleman what happened. He told me the city authorities had come, and told them they could not have anything outside as the space was a “driveway.”
There is no driveway.
The gentlemen said they were told that all businesses in Temple could not have merchandise outside, even in a fenced area. They are trying to make a living like so many others. They were infringing on no other property. There was no trash or “junk” on the premises.
There also was a boutique on Avenue M; several ladies and a fun store. They said they were told they would be fined $2,000 a day if items were outside. They had to relocate to a building with a rent of $2,500 per month.
The reason given was, “We want Temple to be like Austin.” Really? These businesses have been targeted, and I hope it has nothing to do with the fact both are black.
Sarah Kreimeyer
Temple