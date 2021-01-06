I limit myself to one letter per year for fear of being labeled a member of the “letter-a-month!” club. So, lots to cover.
Senior Dinner: Thanks to the city for outstanding organization of the Senior Dinner on Dec. 18. We left home to “get in line” and were back home in 20 minutes. Let these folks organize the parade in 2021.
Christmas Parade: After reading the info in the Telegram, we passed this year — did not look as though it was going to work.
Lynn Woolley: Wrong again! Temple ISD is doing a great thing by adding these cultural courses to the curriculum.
Comprehensive Plan: (Telegram, Oct. 8) “This particular comprehensive plan is somewhat unique in the sense of being truly comprehensive.” Wonder who read all 236 pages and what it cost taking 20 months to write?
THS Band: Congratulations to Mr. Matheson and the band for the top rating at the UIL marching contest after such a hectic year. It took great effort and a lot of hard work. Thanks to the Telegram for the great story.
J.C. Penney: Sorry to see the Temple store close. When I was a child in the 1940s, they were located in the now-vacant building next to Extraco on Main. Clerks sent sales slips and payment to the balcony via a basket where the sale was processed and the basket returned.
Until next year.
David Pennington
Temple