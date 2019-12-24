I am referring to the editorial in the Dec. 2 Telegram — “Rage over the Peloton ad.” “I’m amazed at what some people can rage over.”
I guess they aren’t bothered enough about abortion to rage?
Louise Gonzales
Lott
