When are the people of Texas going to realize Greg Abbott does not have their best interests at heart and never has? He is nothing but a calculating politician looking out for his own political career.
The unfortunate incident that put him a wheelchair in 1984 when a tree fell on him got him a substantial eight-figure settlement from the home owner and tree service company.
Much of the settlement money was structured, allowing him to continue to receive a six-figure yearly income for life. However, when he served on the Texas Supreme Court he consistently sided with negligent defendant companies and against the injured victims.
Now he’s doing the same with the pandemic. He has fought every attempt by local governments to institute masking mandates to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. And just as he did when he was injured by fully availing himself of our civil justice system he received the best medical care available. He was not only vaccinated but got a third booster shot and went on Regeneron therapy.
Meanwhile ICUs statewide were at capacity with mostly unvaccinated people who have followed the governor’s “do as I say, not as I do” policy.
What a hypocrite! Wake up Texas and remember he is up for reelection next year. He not only deserves to be voted out of office for his complete dereliction of duty, but also has no business looking to higher office while playing with our children’s lives.
Felix Gonzalez
Belton