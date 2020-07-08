Kudos and a heartfelt “thank you” to County Judge David Blackburn for taking his civic post seriously and trying to save lives in an uncaring world. And a double down “Shame! Shame!” on the Bell County Commissioners Court for stabbing him in the back!
All these anti-mask people are so vocal about “their rights!”
Well, what about my right to not be exposed to their selfish, potentially dangerous and unsocial actions? What about societies’ rights as a body? What of the concept of shared responsibility for a civilized society to function? Isn’t the minor and hopefully temporary inconvenience of a facial covering a worthwhile personal sacrifice for the greater good of all? In an area that is often vehemently “pro-life,” why is wearing a mask, an obvious sign of life value, controversial at all?
I don’t believe the anti-mask folks understand how a mask works. I wear a mask, not for myself, but out of consideration for others. In my opinion not wearing a mask is an obvious public display that one doesn’t value anyone else’s life. Then there are the folks who are still in denial and regard the pandemic as a media hoax. I would refer them to two obituaries in a recent Sunday Telegram for confirmation of the virus’ lethality.
Richard Creed
Belton