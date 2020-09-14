September is Suicide Prevention Month and it’s important that we are there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is to #KeepGoing, by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives.
From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.
One action I’m taking is to urge my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it’s hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, it is vital that Congress pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/ S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality. This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.
I lost my beautiful mom Diane on Sept. 3, 2011. She really needed something at her fingertips for those small windows of hopelessness. We (her family) needed help leading up to those moments of crisis. Just as you would call 911 for someone displaying heart attack symptoms, we need to be able to call 988 in a mental health crisis when those we love are displaying worrisome signs of a mental health crisis.
In this time of uncertainty, we all need to find new ways to connect and support each other.
Together, we #KeepGoing.
Jennifer Warnick
Gatesville