I am a lifelong resident of Temple and, of course, have seen many changes over the years. Obviously, there are many more amenities here now than when I was younger.
One of these amenities is the Czech Heritage Museum & Genealogy Center. By its name, one would think that it is “only for Czechs.” Trust me, it is not “only for Czechs.” It is a story of America, and how oppressed people risked all to get here, enter legally, become citizens and prosper.
One of two temporary exhibits currently showcased deals with censorship throughout history and the oppression/results of silencing free speech and print media. This exhibit is from Humanities Texas.
The second exhibit tells the history of the beginnings of a free Czechoslovakia in 1918, freedom taken away in 1939, until 1993, when the free Czech Republic was formed.
Check it out!
Kenny Lange
Temple