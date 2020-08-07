I would like to address the issue of renaming public areas and removing statues of public personalities.
I’m so tired of reading the negativity surrounding these issues in the newspaper. Personally, I believe that statues of any human persons, other than our Statue of Liberty and church figurines, are of bad taste.
When I first moved to Texas from Minnesota over 45 years ago, I found it hard to believe that people had made so many statues of other humans.
As to the naming and renaming of existing parks, streets, and playgrounds, etc., I believe that we have plenty of choices to consider other than people’s names.
Choices include Peace Park, Friendship Park, Concord Park, Harmony Park, Freedom Park, Independence Park and Liberty Park.
Can we please become more thoughtful of all citizens?
Alvina Pille
Little River-Academy