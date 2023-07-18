I have lost all confidence in the FBI’s ability to perform their mission: “Protect and defend the United States against terrorist and foreign intelligence threats, to uphold and enforce the criminal laws of the United States, and to provide leadership and criminal justice services to federal, state, municipal, and international agencies and partners; and to perform these responsibilities in a manner that is responsive to the needs of the public and is faithful to the Constitution of the United States.”
If the most advanced and top-funded law enforcement agency in the world (FBI) cannot or will not figure out who brought cocaine into the White House then it’s time to dismantle this inept organization and start fresh.
I’ve already contacted the offices of Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and urged them to swiftly suspend all future taxpayer funding to the FBI.
Fellow citizens all we have to peacefully effect change in this country is our vote. If you agree, please let your elected officials know how you feel on this matter.
Dennis Graham
Temple