Government entities are charged with making rules/ laws to ensure an orderly society.
Hopefully the rules they enact make sense and really do something to ensure an orderly society. Unfortunately what comes out of Washington, D.C., most generally falls short.
Ridiculous rules do not necessarily always come out of Washington. At times local agencies makes rules that make no sense.
This is the case with Belton Independent School District. I went to a girls’ softball game on March 2.
When I bought my ticket the agent proudly announced that they now have a no re-entry policy.
I inquired as to what that meant exactly and the agent reported to me that if you leave the area and go to the parking lot and want to reenter you have to buy another ticket. I inquired as to the purpose of said policy, to which the agent responded that we do not know what a person would do while they were in the parking lot.
What has anyone done prior to coming to the game, who knows?
Now if a bad actor had a nefarious intent they are certainly not going to not balk at paying to reenter the facility. Additionally, there are no protections at the gate to prevent that same person from entering initially.
Unfortunately it is impossible to make enough rules to stop someone bent on doing a bad act, so making ridiculous rules like this makes it more difficult for those who just want to go and enjoy a softball game.
Douglas Suhr
Temple