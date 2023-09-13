Why did officials let a well-known conspiracy theorist and election denier, Mark Cook, address the county Election Commission recently? Bell County is entitled to know.
Moreover, an introduction to him stated that he was a protégé of Sidney Powell, who was indicted the other day. The documentation on Cook was and is easily available to anybody through a perusal of internet official newspaper accounts.
Cook aims to throw doubt on electoral processes and seeks to know how a county runs elections. If someone can’t win an election, the idea is to throw out votes (and voters even before election day in Houston and elsewhere, per Gov. Greg Abbott). Officials should not have had anything to do with him. Hosting him was irresponsible.
In Colorado his advice resulted in Dallas Schroeder being sued by the Colorado Secretary of State for making copies of voting system hard drives. Moreover, Cook speaking in Nevada stated that Tina Peters, a county clerk in Colorado indicted for breaching voting data, was noble in tampering with the election equipment, “patriotic” he said.
It is a waste of taxpayer money to spend official county time on nonsense. All the while they claim to shrewdly spend the public purse entrusted to them.
Chuck Nissley
Temple