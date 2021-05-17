I read with interest Ronald F. Thomas’ response to a recent letter from GS Chintapalli regarding firearms which suggests that Dr. Chintapalli read the Republic of Texas Bill of Rights.
Now if memory serves the Republic of Texas entered the Union in 1845, so I’m not sure what bearing what it says has on current debate, but seeing as Mr. Thomas is a “fifth-generation Texan” I’m sure he’s much more knowledgeable than I.
However, if we are going to use the Republic of Texas Bill of Rights as a guide, I would refer Mr. Thomas to Article 23, which reads, in part: “the Legislature shall have power, by law, to regulate the wearing of arms, with a view to prevent crime.” Gee, that sounds like gun control.
Josh Smith
Temple