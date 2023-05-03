The provisions of the illegal treaty that President Joe Biden signed with the World Health Organization allows them to stop “misinformation.”
Meaning that unlike when we confronted Biden with trying to force everyone to take vaccinations for COVID, which neither stopped the transmission of the virus nor kept the people from getting it. Forcing children to take masks did not stop the transmission but it did cause lung diseases and bacterial infections.
We don’t need a known communist from the United Nations to rub our Twitter accounts, Facebook or newspapers. We already have socialized medicine thanks to Song bird Harry and Obama.
What are the blue hat one world government organizations going to do? Collect our guns door to door so that they can force us to take another untried shot that cause young athletes to die of sudden death syndrome? See what Bill Gates shots did in Africa? Caused disfigurement, death and spread the very disease that it was supposed to stop?
Or in the East where Bill Gates’ vaccinations were questioned?
It is illegal for a treaty made by a president without verification by 67% of the Senate, which Biden does not have. In Texas we need to say, no now to this illegal encroachment of our Bill of Rights and against our U.S. Constitution.
William Luepnitz
Troy