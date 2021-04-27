Having been around this Country for quite a few years, it is disturbing to see many things happening now! This is a country that has been ruled by law.
According to our Constitution, laws control our country by the consent of the people. It is disturbing to see presidents, any president, attempting to govern by executive order. They do this with the excuse that it will take too long for Congress to act or may not want to do it at all.
I really don’t know who made them king! All have been formed in the womb by God and have generally made their way through the birth canal the same way as the rest of us.
It does not give them exceptional power over the people or to nullify the Constitution or to ignore the Declaration of Independence that proclaims that all men are created equal! These documents proclaim that we are to be governed by the will of the people, not by autocrats!
Members of the Congress are doing all they can to change the government to make it less representative because they know they won’t be in power long because they are trying to run over the will of many people. They are promising a chicken in every pot to buy their way into more power!
Clark Magerkurth
Temple