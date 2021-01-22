Keeping arts alive during the quarantine has been a challenging task as has been everything about these times. Having outlets to gaze at beauty, just for its own sake, listen to music or create your own work to express whatever you want to say to yourself or the world is a gift.
Locally the Cultural Activities Center and other groups have not stopped goals of providing these opportunities even though revenues have come to a standstill. Skeletal staffs work daily with volunteer groups to keep youths and adults involved.
The current exhibit with internationally acclaimed artist Kay Griffith, Lori Lamb’s health care providers portraits and others is online at CAC arts.org in the photo album. Saturday, Jan. 23, a South Pacific-themed telethon hosted by the Contemporaries is the community opportunity to support the CAC.
Join us in person or streaming at www.cacarts.org and click telethon link. Thank you for your support.
Barbara Cardinal-Sorge
Belton