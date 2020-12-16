It is interesting to see how the impulse to self-censor by the radical left has slowly reached Bell County, with their attempt to remove the Belton Courthouse Confederate Statue that has stood on the Bell County Courthouse grounds for 104 years in memory of the 1,037 men from Bell County who fought in the Civil War.
As Judith Miller stated in her article “Resist This Wave of ‘Woke’ Censorship,” this group have caught the self-censorship bug and become the self-appointed cultural commissars.
Whether this statue is taken down or not has to be in the hands of the citizens of Bell County, not in the hands of the Bell County Commissioners Court. It should be placed on the ballot for the citizens of Bell County to express in a democratic way what they want.
This decision should not be in the hands of five elected officials. What occurred when the Belton City Council gave the task to the Parks Board of renaming Confederate Park should have been in the hands of the people, not politicians. The people should have decided, not the Belton City Council. Whatever is the decision by the citizens of Bell County has to be respected by the losing party since we live in a democracy in which the majority rule.
Failure by the commissioners to perform their duties in a democratic fashion by not placing this issue on the ballot, should be reason enough to submit a petition for a recall election in order to have elected officials that truly represent the citizens of Bell County.
Joseph Raub
Temple