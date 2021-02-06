The only thing I got out of Kyle Fino’s letter from Jan. 30 is that he’s a Democrat. Nothing else made sense.
He blames President Donald Trump for COVID-19 as if one person is responsible. Look at the state California is in with COVID. Did he forget when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told everyone to go to Chinatown for a celebration and not to worry about COVID?
Yes there was an assault on the Capital on Jan. 6, but how quickly he forgot Antifa destroying federal buildings and businesses over the summer and continue today. What about the lives lost there? By the way in case he wasn’t listening, the Democrats were urging them to continue and paying to bail them out of jail.
Kyle stated, “A patriot puts the good of the country ahead of themselves.”
The Democrats did nothing for four years. They are the ones throwing temper tantrums because they lost to President Trump.
Our country will be lost to socialism if Biden gets his way. Don’t worry, he’ll feed you and house you and you won’t even have to work because there’ll be no jobs.
I don’t understand everyone’s fear of President Trump. He accomplished great things in four years and did all without Democrats because they were busy looking for dirt they never found.
When are people going to wake up? When it’s too late?
Lord, I hope not.
Lois Bland
Temple