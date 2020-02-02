The Houston Astros won baseball’s World Series in 2017. That’s what we thought.
In reality, what was happening was a scheme of stealing opponents’ signs and using that knowledge to gain unfair advantage that many simply call cheating.
That would be like a football team knowing exactly what play the opposition was going to run on every down. Useful information yes, but certainly not resembling fairness.
This is another example of an obsessive win-at-all-costs culture that plagues too many things in our nation. We all want to win, to achieve, to reap rewards and acclaim that winning brings. But if society teaches that only winning matters and honesty and fair play are just options that can be ignored, then victories are empty and many others are robbed.
If one must cheat to win, they win nothing. Instead, a cheater forfeits their integrity, tarnishes their legacy and that of the game, and steals from fans paying real money and other competitors who rightly expect to participate in honest competition and real victories.
Other players, fans of other teams and many other effects are the result which rob from personal and team legacies and degrades the whole process. Someone who cheats also shows a complete lack of faith in themselves and their ability to win something honestly and fairly.
This sorry Astros story is reminder that in a distorted quest to be a champion, they and any others who use similar tactics in any profession or calling in life turn themselves into the ultimate losers. In the act of working to cheat others, they most of all have cheated themselves.
Don Cillo
Temple