Even if we don’t remember much about litmus paper from a science class years ago, we know the worn metaphor about what will or will not qualify a person for public office. For many evangelical voters the litmus test for Donald Trump was his stated opposition to abortion. Now that he is packing for Mar-a-Lago, let’s think about litmus tests for future political candidates. There is a huge difference between a negative and a positive trait.
On the negative side, one issue can eliminate a person from contention. A candidate who often and blatantly favored Vladimir Putin over American intelligence agents failed my litmus test. For many, a candidate who advocates all abortions turns the blue strip red with the blood of babies. One negative is enough to disqualify a candidate. But don’t believe everything you see on social media.
On the positive side, can one trait qualify a person for office? If I am choosing a used car, is its flawless leather upholstery a sufficient litmus test? If I am choosing a wife, is her indisputable beauty enough? If I am choosing a president, is his pro-life stance enough to outweigh his inexperience? One positive is clearly not enough to qualify a candidate.
Of course we cannot wait for a flawless candidate to run for office. But if we cannot discern a disqualifying flaw from a venial one, we have more chemistry homework to do.
George Musacchio
Belton