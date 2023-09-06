I wonder if the residents of Temple realize how fortunate they are to have a daily print newspaper. I moved here a year and a half ago from Lufkin where their newspaper has gone to three days a week.
I spend a lot of time in Birmingham, Alabama, and as of last spring that metropolitan area of a million people has no print version of their paper. Recently there have been several editorials in our newspaper lamenting this decline as they state two newspapers fold each week in our country.
How delighted I was to read in today’s Telegram a hint in Heloise’s column where the writer said she follows the hints in the Temple Daily Telegram!
Please, let’s keep supporting our daily newspaper!
Angelyn Bassinger
Temple