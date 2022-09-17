Republicans are so quick to blame the president for gas prices when they rise but are suddenly quiet when the price goes lower.
However, gas prices are based on cost to refine the oil, the price of crude and its availability (Exxon is drilling fewer wells). Then there are both federal and state taxes.
Last but certainly not least are the profits that oil companies do their best to maximize. In the first quarter of 2022, Exxon and Chevron doubled their profits from the previous quarter. You will be pleased to know that they have doubled their profits again for the second quarter. Exxon made $17.6 billion, 273% more than last year. Chevron made $11.4 billion, a 247% increase from a year ago.
Yes, we all agree that inflation is very high due mostly to supply chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But the oil companies were certainly not worried about your wallet. In fact, they tried their best to empty it. You might call it capitalism — I call it pure greed.
Pam Neal
Temple