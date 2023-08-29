Mr. Luepnitz gave us an interesting letter to the editor. I think it would be more interesting if we had actual facts.
He said the FBI raid on the home of a pro-life spokesman was a violation of civil rights. That “raid” was about arresting a man for violating the FACE ACT by punching a person who was protecting access to an abortion clinic. I could find no information about military troops confronting moms and dads that Mr. Luepnitz was questioning. He speaks of someone publishing the home addresses of Supreme Court justices. He fails to mention that Trump’s “Truth Social” published the home address of President Obama — resulting in a gun-toting J6 insurrectionist stalking Obama’s neighborhood.
The Whiskey Rebellion enforced the idea that government had the right to pass and enforce laws impacting all states, not illegal interference as the letter suggested. The letter says, “Now the left-Socialists like the National Socialists under Hitler are trying to change history by getting rid of statues.”
We would remind Mr. Luepnitz that the only ones quoting Hitler is that far-right extremist group “Moms for Liberty.” Those statues only represent a losing confederacy that did not represent states’ rights. As to the children learning about “states’ rights” during the Civil War — perhaps one might read the Texas Constitution which declared the war was to maintain slavery — making the freeing of slaves illegal. So what are we to teach our children — lies or the truth.
Mayin Ho
Killeen