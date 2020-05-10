I’m concerned at the apparent laxity in following the safety requirements for COVID-19 by several people. I see several people not wearing face masks or adhering to the social distancing rules at grocery stores, etc.
Soon Texas is opening more businesses. I am concerned about possible carrier vectors that might unwittingly infect innocent victims. Studies have found that sneeze droplets can travel up to 8 meters and drift in the air for 10 minutes before settling on to nearby surfaces.
Some infected people may not have any symptoms and yet might be carriers and infect other people. There is no way of knowing who is who until we get better testing conditions. To illustrate: In 1970, a German developed smallpox after a visit to Pakistan and was quarantined. One day he opened the window to sneak a cigarette and the wind carried the virus to two floors away and infected 17 people.
More than 100 years ago, Mary Malone worked as a cook in various New York households. As a carrier of typhoid who did not have symptoms, she unwittingly imparted the disease to whoever came in contact with her food. Several times she gave the slip to suspicious approaching authorities but finally was apprehended and spent the last 23 years of her life in house arrest. Today any carrier might unwittingly be doing the same thing to their fellow citizens and thereby committing a crime.
This virus does not respect uniforms, status, political philosophy or religious affiliation. We should all keep our wits about us and should follow the social distancing rules.
Dr. Girija Chintapalli
Temple