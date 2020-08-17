The Temple Civic Theatre gave us a free performance via a livestream filming on a Saturday night featuring some of the very talented and dedicated volunteers from our community.
My daughter and I watched it on her laptop. It was wonderful. I hope they videotaped it so that they can show it again. I would love to show it to my 91-year-old mom.
I was especially impressed with Gabor Nicholson’s rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” with his dedication to honor all health care workers. We are living in very troubled times right now. Music, theater, art, and literature can help our hearts, minds, and souls to cope with the stress and sadness many are enduring.
Many of us are donating extra funds to food banks, hospitals and other charities to help those in need. Let us not forget our struggling art organizations as they meet our emotional needs especially now in times of pain and sorrow.
If you can help support any of our community art organizations with extra money, time or energy, it will be a gift to all of us in our community.
Thank you.
Cheryl Hutchinson
Temple