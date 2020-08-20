Buried in the Heidenheimer Dyess Grove Cemetery are the Moody brothers: my great-grandfather Thomas Moody and his brother, John. They served in an Arkansas cavalry unit with Gen. Sterling Price. A third brother is buried near Huntsville, Ark. He and others (nine in all) were executed illegally by Union troops. (Look up the Madison County or Huntsville Massacre.)
After the war, the Moody brothers settled in Bell County and raised cattle. Thomas Moody married Ludora Evans, who is buried in Little River. The Evans clan came to Texas shortly after the end of the war. I have always found this history fascinating.
I believe it is time to change the name of Confederate Park. That belief is rooted in my values, aspirations for my country and memory of those who served with me in the First Infantry during the Vietnam War in 1968-69. The first who comes to mind is Al Davenport, a black soldier from Harlem. After his life was destroyed by a mine, his friend wrote a poem. It goes in part “Al is dead, yes Davenport is a KIA. That’s a greater loss than you may realize. May he rest in peace I pray… Oh, God almighty, why did you take his life away? He was such a beautiful person. Now he is just a KIA.”
I can’t imagine, were he alive, that Al would be comfortable going to a park named Confederate Park. I am an old white man, but bonds forged in war are not just among white males. My company had blacks, whites, Native Americans and Latinos. We served with Christians and Jews. I would want all to be and feel welcomed if they came to the park.
Michael Garland Hagan
Keller