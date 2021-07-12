In his otherwise poignant July 5 letter, Noel S. Cowling mistakenly wrote that Thailand was part of French Indochina. It wasn’t.
But the French in cahoots with the British repeatedly sought to carve off eastern parts of the country then known as Siam. That said, Mr. Cowling’s heartfelt point is undeniable: since the Korean War, our country has unwittingly gotten militarily involved in disputes that had nothing to do with our national interests.
In fact, area specialists and intelligence officers with the Office of Strategic Services (the precursor of the CIA) warned the Roosevelt and Truman Administrations that the U.S. should not support British and French neocolonial shenanigans in Indochina, North Africa, Palestine, Iraq, sub-Saharan Africa and elsewhere. The OSS officers were adamant that the subject peoples would rise up in armed rebellion in what came to be known as “wars of national liberation,” often supported by the Soviet Union, China and Cuba.
As Mr. Cowling underscored, Washington’s failure to heed the OSS resulted in dubious military interventions with painful losses of human life and largesse, both American and non-American, especially in Vietnam.
George W. Aldridge
Belton