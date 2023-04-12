Newly arrived, and ill, I was stirred into a private clinic.
The “Doc” asked, “What was the problem?” I said, I was a mess and I explained. I told him, I’m suffering from infections, coughing and nose congestion.
He asked, “anything else?” I said, my joints are stiff, my mouth dry, my feet ache, and my head aches.
He then mumbled, “What else?” So, I continued. My memory is shot, I itch everywhere, have no energy, teeth are loose and my breath is putrid.
Looking up, he paused then said, “Go on.” and I did. My hemorrhoids bother me, I drip urine, my stomach is upset, my vision is blurry, I react poorly to milk products, my blood pressure is exceptionally high and I have, chronic gas. Additionally, sneezing, body odor and Crohn’s disease are problems.
Nodding his head, he said, “I see.” Finally, I said, the screws in my spine are rusting and intimacy with another is non-existent.
Looking at his watch, he smiled and said, “I have just the thing,” and reached for his prescription pad. Stamping his name on numerous forms he began. Kordia Mobile, Nex-guard, Poly Grip, Quyenza, Flonaise, Super Beets, Tissue, Dr Scholls, Revitalife, Clairol, Pepcid, Allegra, Clariten, Micro-water, hearing aids, Hair treatment, mouthwash, Jovan, Dovato, Lactaid, Supper Carrot Drink, Entresto, Entyoio, Trenfya, deodorant, Dupexit, toiletries and spinal surgery consult.
Later, leaving the pharmacy, I couldn’t help but think I’m lucky to have a “Doc” that watches TV and is up on drug therapy!
David F. Barrows
Temple