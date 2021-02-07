What President Trump put into place for the good of our country to keep America great by the stroke of a pen, is quickly being dismantled, reversed and destroyed through “President” Joe Biden and radical ideas of the far left.
Biden’s call for “unity” is a facade in what their intentions are. It has been said to look at a man’s deeds not his words, so what does the word of unity mean to the party he represents? Sounds good to many ears, right? He has been a liberal politician most of his life, wheeling and dealing!
One has to be deceived in order to deceive. Words can be redefined to meet an agenda, and real unity can only be done in truth.
Biden’s election win was based on deception and fraud of which most turned and apathetic and blind eye.
Since technology has take the world over and we continue to go global, we are becoming more conditioned for later and complete government control in a one world system and a one world dictator. We are headed for a Tribulation the world has never known. (Matthew 24:21)
And who is leading the way?
Read Ezekiel 33:1-11 in the Holy Bible. (The watchman on the wall).
V.L. Elkins
Temple